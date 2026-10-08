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Home / Punjab / Majithia alleges cops tapped ED officials phones

Majithia alleges cops tapped ED officials phones

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday alleged that the state police were tapping the phones of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials posted at its Jalandhar and Chandigarh offices and tracking their movement. Addressing the media at the party headquarters, Majithia also accused police officials of facilitating the alleged escape of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s OSD Rajbir Singh Ghumman and his associates Nitin Gohal and Jatin Gohal, who have been booked by the CBI.

Majithia alleged that the Chief Minister’s residence had become a hub of “wheeling and dealing”, with the Gohal brothers allegedly acting as liaisons in the cash-for-transfer case. He said the CBI had registered the FIR on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and following letters written by the ED to the Punjab DGP.

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The FIR names Ghumman, Nitin Gohal, Jatin Gohal alias Raja, Dr Romi Raja Mahajan, Beer Devinder and RS Nagra, besides some unidentified persons. Majithia said the CBI had been directed to submit its investigation report within two months.

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He alleged that the Punjab Police sat on the ED’s request for registration of an FIR for 67 days before the CBI intervened. Majithia demanded a thorough probe into the alleged links between Nitin and Jatin Gohal and Krishanu Sharda, a national-level hockey player described by him as an alleged middleman who was arrested in a bribery case involving DIG Ropar range Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

Majithia said the Gohal brothers and Sharda were neighbours and lived in Nabha, and sought investigation into their alleged connections.

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He further demanded that, apart from the cash-for-transfer case, the CBI should investigate the alleged sand-mining scandal in Punjab.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav was not available for comment despite repeated attempts. However, a senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, termed Majithia’s allegations baseless.

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