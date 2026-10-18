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Home / Punjab / Majithia alleges nexus between Punjab jails, police and AAP leaders, seeks CBI probe

Majithia alleges nexus between Punjab jails, police and AAP leaders, seeks CBI probe

Majithia alleges an undertrial prisoner was staying in hotels, travelling in private vehicles and accessing weapons despite being in judicial custody

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:58 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Bikram Singh Majithia. File
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday raised serious questions over an alleged nexus between Punjab jails, the Punjab Police and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, claiming that an accused remanded to judicial custody was allegedly staying in hotels instead of jail, travelling in private vehicles and moving around with weapons and ammunition.

Addressing mediapersons, he questioned how an accused remanded to judicial custody by a court could allegedly stay in private hospitals and hotels, travel in private vehicles and gain access to weapons and ammunition.

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He demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged role of the police and jail administration and said he would soon approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He also sought a CBI probe into the matter.

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Majithia said facts that had emerged in the case involving Jatinder Singh, alias Jatinder Sarpanch, an AAP leader and an undertrial prisoner, along with Gurdev Singh and Kultawar Singh, who were described as proclaimed offenders, raised serious questions about law and order, prison management and police accountability in Punjab.

He alleged that the accused had political protection and said the roles of the police and jail authorities needed to be investigated impartially.

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He alleged that the accused had been accommodated at Hotel Heaven in Chandigarh and transported in a private vehicle. He demanded an investigation into the use of a vehicle associated with Gursewak Singh, the presence of police personnel and the facilities allegedly provided to the accused.

Majithia said details relating to a case registered by the Chandigarh Police and the alleged recovery of weapons had raised further questions. According to him, the names of Jatinder Singh, Gurdev Singh and Kultar Singh had emerged in connection with the case.

Majithia demanded a probe into the roles of Amritsar Rural SSP Kanwalpreet Chahal, the DSP of Majitha, the SHO of Kathu Nangal police station and jail officials.

He also sought answers regarding the action taken against police officers previously associated with the case involving Jatinder Singh and the subsequent appointments made in this connection.

The Akali leader further demanded an investigation into photographs of the accused with AAP leaders, including Aman Arora, as well as his political activities.

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