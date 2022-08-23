Majithia appears in court

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 22

After getting regular bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case on August 10, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia today appeared before the Mohali court.

According to the court orders, he had surrendered his passport in the court in the presence of Investigating Officer (IO) in the case. The court fixed November 7 as the next date of hearing.

Majithia in his petition had contended that the then Congress government had misused its power and position for wreaking vengeance against its political opponents and the petitioner was one such target.

#bikram majithia #shiromani akali dal