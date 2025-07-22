DT
Home / Punjab / Majithia case: Hearing on change of barrack, bail on July 25

Majithia case: Hearing on change of barrack, bail on July 25

The SAD leader is currently in lodged in New Nabha jail near Patiala
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:01 PM Jul 22, 2025 IST
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Tribune file
A Mohali court today fixed July 25 as the next date of hearing in the regular bail application of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a Prevention of Corruption Act case as the prosecution sought time to go through the 630-page application and reply.

Majithia is currently in lodged in New Nabha jail near Patiala. His judicial custody was extended till August 2 on Saturday.

Majithia had filed an application on July 12 seeking change of barrack, citing security concerns. The court today sent the application and the reply of the prosecution to ADGP (Prisons) to assess Majithia's representation and inform the court whether the prison rules are being complied or not, on July 25.

Talking to mediapersons outside the court, Prosecution counsel PIP Singh said, "Majithia has not submitted any application to the Jail Superintendent in this regard. All the rules are being complied and complete security arrangements have been made in the jail."

The defence counsel had also moved another application seeking a copy of 'Grounds of Arrest' to which the prosecution counsel informed the court that the Grounds of Arrest were provided to Majithia at the time of his arrest on June 25 and his wife had signed the document as a token of receipt. The court was apprised about it on June 26 itself, he added.

The Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia from his Amritsar house on June 25. During his police remand, he was taken to Mashobra near Shimla for recovery of evidence. Later, defence counsel moved an application seeking the house keys seized by the Vigilance Bureau.

"For some strange reasons, Majithia and his family are restraining themselves from taking the keys of their lavish home in Mashobra. We had submitted the keys in the court on the very next date of hearing," Singh said.

