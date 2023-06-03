Majithia prays for speedy recovery of Sidhu's wife

Chandigarh: A day after Akali leader Bikram Majithia and former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hugged each other at the opposition party meeting in Jalandhar, the former tweeted and prayed for speedy recovery of Sidhu’s wife and former Health Minister Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu. Majithia tweeted, “Wishing @DrDrnavjotsidhu a speedy recovery from cancer. May Waheguru grant her strength to overcome this terrible disease.” tns
Cycle rallies across state
Chandigarh: To sensitise people about the benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle to keep various lifestyle diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and stroke away, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh has directed officials to organise cycle rallies at all district headquarters and Health and Wellness Centres across state. TNS
Minister inspects Bhakra dam
Chandigarh: Water Resources Minister Meet Hayer on Friday visited the Bhakra-Nangal project and inspected the dam and reservoir. After the visit, Hayer said the flood-prevention works in the state would be completed by June before the upcoming monsoon season.
Tribune Shorts
