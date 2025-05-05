‘Majithia should seek medical treatment’, says Amritpal’s aide Bajeke 

MP Amritpal Singh’s close aide Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke, a leader of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation, was recently transferred from Dibrugarh Jail in Assam to Central Jail Bathinda. On Monday, he was brought to the government hospital in Bathinda under heavy security for a medical check-up due to a dental issue reported by jail doctors.

During his hospital visit, Bajeke spoke to the media and cautioned the youth of Punjab about SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. He alleged that Majithia was misleading the youth regarding MP Amritpal Singh and suggested that Majithia should seek medical treatment himself. Bajeke even offered to provide financial assistance, stating that if Majithia lacked funds for treatment, their organisation would give him a cheque.

Bajeke also urged the youth of Punjab to stay connected to the teachings of the Guru and embrace their Sikh identity. After undergoing various medical check-ups at the government hospital in Bathinda under strict security arrangements, Bajeke was sent back to jail. Inspector Harpreet Singh, who was responsible for Bajeke’s security during the hospital visit, confirmed that the medical check-up was related to dental issues and had been completed.