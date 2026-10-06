Majithia skips SIT summons in 2021 drug case

Former State Cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia did not appear before the state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Patiala on Monday, despite being summoned for questioning in the 2021 drug case. The SIT, headed by Mohali SSP Varun Sharma, had directed him to join the probe on October 5.

SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler reached the Police Lines and accused the SIT of working under pressure from the state government. He also alleged that the fresh summons violated Supreme Court directions concerning the investigation.

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Kler said the Supreme Court had directed the state government in March 2025 to complete the investigation by March 17 or 18. Following the order, Majithia had appeared before a SIT headed by then DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and was questioned for several hours over two consecutive days regarding financial transactions.

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“Now five years after registering the FIR, the SIT summoned him again, but has failed to complete the probe,” Kler said, alleging that the latest summons were politically motivated ahead of the Assembly elections.

The SIT, which is probing the alleged Rs 6,000-crore drug racket, had also summoned convicted drug accused Jagdish Singh Bhola for questioning on the same day. The simultaneous summons raised the possibility of the two being questioned face to face.

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Majithia’s fresh summons have come amid his continued criticism of the AAP-led Punjab government over various issues, including the alleged misuse of official residences by ministers and other governance matters.