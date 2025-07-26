Majithia’s bail plea to be heard on July 30

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s bail application will come up for a hearing on July 30. The court had given the prosecution two days to go through the 630-page application on July 22.

The court on Friday read the report of the ADGP (Prisons) regarding the security arrangements in the jail.Earlier, the leader had expressed security concerns and moved an application for the change of his barracks.

The court fixed August 2 as the next date of hearing in Majithia’s plea for the change of barracks.