Major Army exercise in Punjab this month, top military officers to visit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

The Army’s Chandimandir-based Western Command will conduct a major field exercise this month to validate the offensive battlefield concepts.

Offensive formations of the Army will participate in the exercise that will be carried out in the western regions.

“The exercise is planned to validate offensive capability of formations post rebalancing, test efficacy of latest inductions and upgraded weapons and equipment,” an Army spokesperson said on Sunday.

The drill will also test the enhanced force ratios accrued of the forces along the entire western front as part of the proactive strategy.

The validation of tactical concepts of these formations on ‘canal-based operations’ and ‘fighting manoeuvres through built-up areas’ designed to launch a swift punitive blow to the adversary will be the key features of the exercise and will put into practice the synergy between all arms and services, including the Indian Air Force, in a semi-developed terrain.

It will be one of the biggest exercises in the recent times and will be witnessed by the top military officers, he said.