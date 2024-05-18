Major dies mysteriously

Jalandhar, May 17
A 30-year-old Major Mubarak Singh, posted in Jammu & Kashmir, died under mysterious circumstances two days ago there. Today, his body arrived in Ladhewali, Jalandhar for cremation.
The deceased officer got married two years ago. As per the information, Mubarak's elder brother is in merchant Navy, while his mother is a government teacher.
A video of one of Singh's colleagues was circulating in which he alleged that Singh died by suicide.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...
Navjot Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene
Party insiders reveal that his political relevance cannot be...