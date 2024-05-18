Major dies mysteriously

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

A 30-year-old Major Mubarak Singh, posted in Jammu & Kashmir, died under mysterious circumstances two days ago there. Today, his body arrived in Ladhewali, Jalandhar for cremation.

The deceased officer got married two years ago. As per the information, Mubarak's elder brother is in merchant Navy, while his mother is a government teacher.

A video of one of Singh's colleagues was circulating in which he alleged that Singh died by suicide.

