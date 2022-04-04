Major fire breaks out at six-storey building in posh Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

A major fire broke out at a six-storey building located in the posh Ranjit Avenue area here on Monday.

All the residents were immediately evacuated from the building and fire engines were pressed into service.

Initial reports suggest the fire incident occurred due to electric short-circuiting.

The fire started around 2 pm at an immigration office located on the first floor of the building. No casualty reported in the incident.