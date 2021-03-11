Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Patiala, May 8
A massive fire broke out at a three-story commercial building in Gher Sodhiyan area of the city early on Sunday morning. No one was reportedly injured in the incident.
The blaze at a shop gutted wedding attires and accessories, threatening the adjoining buildings. Later, it engulfed two adjacent buildings, too.
Fire tenders could not enter the narrow market and were parked at a distance as the approach road to the building is 8- to 10-foot wide. The Fire Department has pressed 14 fire tenders into service but the flames are yet to be brought under control.
Shyam, a fire officer, said, "We received information about the fire around 6.30 am. Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. There was a threat of the fire engulfing the adjoining building as well, which is being controlled."
"This is a congested area. Our fire tenders can't reach the building entrance due to narrow approach road and are parked at a distance. We had to conjoin fire hoses to douse the flames. The water is being poured from adjacent buildings as well," a fireman said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device