Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 8

A massive fire broke out at a three-story commercial building in Gher Sodhiyan area of the city early on Sunday morning. No one was reportedly injured in the incident.

The blaze at a shop gutted wedding attires and accessories, threatening the adjoining buildings. Later, it engulfed two adjacent buildings, too.

Fire tenders could not enter the narrow market and were parked at a distance as the approach road to the building is 8- to 10-foot wide. The Fire Department has pressed 14 fire tenders into service but the flames are yet to be brought under control.

Shyam, a fire officer, said, "We received information about the fire around 6.30 am. Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. There was a threat of the fire engulfing the adjoining building as well, which is being controlled."

"This is a congested area. Our fire tenders can't reach the building entrance due to narrow approach road and are parked at a distance. We had to conjoin fire hoses to douse the flames. The water is being poured from adjacent buildings as well," a fireman said.