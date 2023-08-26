Major projects soon in urban areas: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

Accelerating growth with further investment in infrastructure, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday granted sanction to start major projects in cities and towns of Punjab under the Smart City Mission.

The CM said the objective of the SCM was to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to citizens, a clean and sustainable environment through the application of ‘smart’ solutions.

