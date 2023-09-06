Major recruitment drive in Education Dept soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Moga, September 5

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the government would start a major recruitment drive in the Education Department to augment the human resource for imparting quality education to students.

The Chief Minister, addressing a gathering during a state-level function to mark Teachers’ Day, said a large number of posts were lying vacant in the department due to which study was being affected. Mann said a large number of posts, including campus manager, sanitary worker and chowkidar, would be filled in the coming days.

The Chief Minister, who also felicitated 80 teachers with state-level awards, said the government was all set to launch Schools of Eminence. He said Rs 68 crore had been released for setting up these schools and the first school would be dedicated to the public on September 13.

Mann said this state-of-the-art school would act as a catalyst in providing quality education to students.

The Chief Minister also said the government was opening eight hi-tech centres for imparting training to students for competitive exams. These centres would provide quality training to UPSC exam aspirants. He said the government would soon launch a bus service for girl students. This was a step forward to ensure the safety and security of girls.

The Chief Minister said to check the unfortunate trend among patwaris to hire some people for further carrying out their work, biometric attendance would now be compulsory for them.

