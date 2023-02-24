Major relief given to cooperative sugar mills: Shah

Ludhiana, February 23
The Centre has announced a major relief for the cooperative sugar mills, most of which were struggling to continue their operations and were on the verge of closure.
The announcement was made by Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in a reply to a question by Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora.
While resolving the pending issues of cooperative sugar mills, the government had allowed them to claim as expenditure their payment to sugarcane farmers for the period prior to assessment year 2016-17, giving a relief of around Rs 10,000 crore, he said.
