 Majority of contractual employees to be regularised soon: Punjab Cabinet sub-committee : The Tribune India

Majority of contractual employees to be regularised soon: Punjab Cabinet sub-committee

Sub-committee assures unions that the state government has already started working on framing a policy for outsourced employees

Majority of contractual employees to be regularised soon: Punjab Cabinet sub-committee

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, May 18

A Punjab Cabinet sub-committee on Thursday assured employee unions that a majority of contractual employees in the state will be regularised soon, according to an official statement.

The Cabinet sub-committee comprising Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Employment Generation Minister Aman Arora, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh met with representatives of various employee unions and associations here, it said.

“Majority of contractual employees to be regularised soon, cabinet sub-committee assures employees’ unions,” the statement added.

Finance Minister Cheema informed the employee union representatives that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has already notified a policy to regularise the services of employees having experience of 10 years.

He said that the policy would help in regularising the services of the majority of contractual employees. The case of those not being covered under this policy would be considered sympathetically in the next phase, Cheema added.

The cabinet sub-committee also assured the unions that the state government has already started working on framing a policy for outsourced employees to ensure that they can also get benefits such as yearly increments in salary and leaves.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

2
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

3
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

4
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

5
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? 'Victory of the judicial system', claims opposition

6
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

7
Delhi

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

8
Punjab

Jalandhar: Rs 3 per kg, growers refuse to harvest capsicum

9
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

10
World

Pakistan heading towards imminent disaster, may face East Pakistan-like situation: Imran Khan

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

New Parliament will be able to seat 888 members in Lok Sabha...

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...

Supreme Court stays West Bengal Government order banning film ‘The Kerala Story’

Supreme Court directs West Bengal government to lift ban on ‘The Kerala Story’, ensure safety of moviegoers

A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also asks Tami...

Supreme Court refuses to overturn Patna HC order suspending caste survey in Bihar

Supreme Court refuses to overturn Patna HC order suspending caste survey in Bihar

Patna HC had directed state government to immediately stop c...


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

‘Kidnapped’ Amritsar girl found dead, stepmother held

Farmers’ bodies, literary forums come in support of writer Dr Navsharan Singh

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

Bathinda: Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

SC panel issues notice to Bathinda admn

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Overhead cables: Chandigarh's southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

Video shows bus not halting for women at bus stop, Delhi govt suspends driver

Video shows bus not halting for women at bus stop, Delhi govt suspends driver

Student shoots dead his female friend, kills himself at Greater Noida university

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Supreme Court seeks ED’s reply on bail plea of ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money-laundering case

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Jalandhar: Rs 3 per kg, growers refuse to harvest capsicum

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

AAP's return gift: Rs 95 cr to 'make Jalandhar shine'

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300 cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra