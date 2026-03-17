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Home / Punjab / Majority rights plaints in Punjab against cops: Report

Majority rights plaints in Punjab against cops: Report

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:00 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Police force continues to be the biggest human rights violator in the state, according to the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) data.

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Figures obtained from the commission show that out of 11,768 cases instituted by the PSHRC in 2025, about 5,841 (nearly 50 per cent) were against the Punjab Police. The number was also significantly higher than in 2024, when 4,706 complaints were registered against the police.

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Other departments accounted for far fewer complaints. In 2025, the Jail Department faced 349 cases, while 565 complaints related to women’s issues. The commission also recorded 169 health-related complaints and 278 cases related to service matters. In addition, 40 complaints involved alleged violations concerning SC, ST and OBC communities.

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In 2024 also, the police topped the list with 4,706 cases, followed by 517 complaints related to women, 295 concerning the Jail Department, 70 related to the Health Department and 279 involving service matters.

A senior IPS officer said the high number of cases against the police reflected the nature of their work. “The police deal with hundreds of cases every day. A few errors of judgment or actions by some officers should not automatically be taken as proof of systemic human rights violations,” he said.

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A PSHRC insider, however, said the police had consistently topped the list of complaints since the commission was constituted in Punjab. “While it is not a new trend, the continued volume of such complaints remains a matter of concern and calls for introspection,” he said.

Former police officers also acknowledged that allegations ranging from illegal confinement to custodial torture frequently reach the commission.

The PSHRC was established by the state government through a notification dated March 17, 1997, and it began functioning on July 16, 1997. The commission examines violations of rights related to life, liberty, equality and dignity guaranteed under the Constitution and international covenants enforceable in India.

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