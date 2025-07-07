Make defiling of temple idols punishable offence: BJP

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said the desecration of idols at Hindu temples should also be made a punishable offence under the state government’s anti-sacrilege law to be table in the special Assembly session scheduled for July 10 and 11.

In a statement, Chugh also slammed the government for deciding to bring a law over the issue more than three years after making a promise in this regard in the AAP election manifesto.

“But better late than never,” he said, claiming that there had been a number of incidents in in the past where “Hindu temples were targeted”.

The BJP, he said, held the Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the highest esteem, so the party welcomed the move, but at the same time, Hindu idols should also be accorded respect.