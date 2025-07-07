DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Punjab / Make defiling of temple idols punishable offence: BJP

Make defiling of temple idols punishable offence: BJP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:15 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said the desecration of idols at Hindu temples should also be made a punishable offence under the state government’s anti-sacrilege law to be table in the special Assembly session scheduled for July 10 and 11.

Advertisement

In a statement, Chugh also slammed the government for deciding to bring a law over the issue more than three years after making a promise in this regard in the AAP election manifesto.

“But better late than never,” he said, claiming that there had been a number of incidents in in the past where “Hindu temples were targeted”.

Advertisement

The BJP, he said, held the Shri Guru Granth Sahib in the highest esteem, so the party welcomed the move, but at the same time, Hindu idols should also be accorded respect.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts