Make dope, medical tests compulsory for boys before marriage: Punjab AAP MP Malwinder Kang in Parliament

The Lok Sabha heard in rapt attention as Aam Aadmi Party MP from Punjab Malwinder Singh Kang on Friday demanded a law to make dope and medical tests compulsory for boys before marriage.

Advertisement

Speaking in Zero Hour, Kang said while girls faced intense scrutiny ahead of marriages in India, boys are never asked anything.

Advertisement

"We must make it incumbent upon boys to furnish their medical certificates and dope test results before a marriage certificate is issued. Such a law should be enacted and every state should be asked to adopt it," Kang said.

Advertisement

He said divorces in India were rising, so also cases of domestic violence.

"Whenever a marriage is to be solemnised, girls are subjected to a high level of verification. She is asked about her skills, her profession. But the same scale of verification is not applicable to boys.

Advertisement

“So, wherever we issue a marriage certificate, we should make it compulsory for boys to furnish dope test and medical test results to rule out addiction and serious diseases," Kang said.

He said people have a tendency to hide diseases.

"The Centre should make a law in this respect and give a direction to states," he said.