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Home / Punjab / Make dope, medical tests compulsory for boys before marriage: Punjab AAP MP Malwinder Kang in Parliament

Make dope, medical tests compulsory for boys before marriage: Punjab AAP MP Malwinder Kang in Parliament

‘The Centre should make a law in this respect and give a direction to states’

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:00 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang. File
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The Lok Sabha heard in rapt attention as Aam Aadmi Party MP from Punjab Malwinder Singh Kang on Friday demanded a law to make dope and medical tests compulsory for boys before marriage.

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Speaking in Zero Hour, Kang said while girls faced intense scrutiny ahead of marriages in India, boys are never asked anything.

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"We must make it incumbent upon boys to furnish their medical certificates and dope test results before a marriage certificate is issued. Such a law should be enacted and every state should be asked to adopt it," Kang said.

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He said divorces in India were rising, so also cases of domestic violence.

"Whenever a marriage is to be solemnised, girls are subjected to a high level of verification. She is asked about her skills, her profession. But the same scale of verification is not applicable to boys.

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“So, wherever we issue a marriage certificate, we should make it compulsory for boys to furnish dope test and medical test results to rule out addiction and serious diseases," Kang said.

He said people have a tendency to hide diseases.

"The Centre should make a law in this respect and give a direction to states," he said.

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