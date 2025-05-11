Malerkotla admn strengthens crisis management measures

In response to the tensions between India and Pakistan, the Malerkotla administration has taken significant steps to enhance its crisis management protocols. These proactive and preventive measures are designed to minimise potential losses in the event of an emergency, ensuring the preparedness of various departments for any adverse situation that may arise.

The administration has initiated coordinated efforts to train and prepare personnel from key departments, including healthcare, fire services and civil administration, to effectively handle crisis situations. These efforts mirror the specialised training of forces such as the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), emphasising the importance of capacity building across all government sectors.

As part of these preparations, mock drills are being organised to demonstrate emergency procedures, while heads of various departments are conducting events to sensitise their staff on proactive, preventive and rescue measures to be adopted during an emergency. These drills aim to equip officials with the skills necessary for swift, coordinated responses in high-stress situations.

Advertisement

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh highlighted that senior officers, including SPs and DSPs, have been actively involved in organising sessions to update SHOs and beat officers about the standard operational procedures for managing a crisis during wartime. “While police personnel in all three subdivisions are already familiar with crisis management protocols, we have organised special workshops and mock drills to further enhance their coordination with other departments,” said Singh. The training also involves security personnel from private organisations to ensure a unified approach during emergencies.

The SSP emphasised the importance of ensuring that officers are well-equipped and proficient in crisis management, panic control and rescue operations. “While we receive extensive training through mandatory courses, these drills and workshops are essential for testing our preparedness and avoiding last-minute confusion during emergencies,” he added.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidkey reassured the public that comprehensive arrangements are in place to handle any adverse situations resulting from the ongoing conflict. A special control room has been established to assist residents in need of information or support during emergencies. The DC also appealed to residents to adhere to safety guidelines, including blackout procedures and other preventive measures to safeguard against potential threats.