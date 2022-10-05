Malerkotla bridge closed again; PWD claims load test underway

Tribune News Service

Malerkotla, October 4

Within 18 months of its construction, the Road Over-Bridge (ROB) on the Sangrur-Ludhiana Road in Malerkotla city has been closed for commuters for the third time.

Will seek Vb probe Poor quality material was used during construction. I have sought a detailed report and will take up the matter with the CM for initiating a high-level Vigilance inquiry and registration of FIRs against officers concerned. — Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman, MLA

It has raised serious questions about the quality of the material used for its construction.

Since the working of the Public Works Department (PWD) is under scanner for allegedly allowing the use of poor quality material, officers are tight-lipped and offering various excuses.

“It is sheer misappropriation of crores of Punjab Government funds and it was done by PWD officers and the leaders of the then government. Before elections, it was an issue here and now we request the Chief Minister to look into the matter urgently,” said Sukhpreet Singh, a local college student.

Sources said after a long delay, the construction of the ROB was completed last year and it was thrown open to the public on April 6, 2021. The length of the bridge is 785 meters and a total of Rs 29.57 crore were spent on its construction. Since it is located on the main road and there is always heavy traffic on it, its closure leads to traffic jams in the area.

“Now it has closed for the third time and officials are claiming that they are conducting tests. But, it is illogical as proper testing should have been done before its inauguration more than a year ago,” said a shopkeeper, requesting anonymity.

PWD Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh confirmed that the ROB had been closed for load-testing, but refused to elaborate further.

