Malerkotla cops on addicts' doorstep to motivate them against drug use

Tribune News Service

Malerkotla, September 26

The Malerkotla police, to break the supply chain of drugs in the district, have appointed one policeman for each addict. The police have identified 161 addicts, the police are supervising and motivating them to give up drugs.

The cops, including constables, ASI and sub-inspectors, have started visiting the houses of addicts regularly to counsel them and their families, also taking feedback from people close to the addicts to ascertain how they took to drugs.

“Now most families are feeling connected with police as they are taking pain for the treatment of addicts,” said the father of an addict.

#Malerkotla