Malerkotla readies flags for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' drive

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 11

Residents of the Muslim majority town of Punjab, Malerkotla, are making lakhs of flags for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign of the Union Government.

Many locals, who have expertise in badge making for armed and security forces, have got big orders for making flags. Local girls and women are working hard — and with pride — to fulfil the big orders.

The flags are being sent by the Centre under the campaign to various states. The authorities are urging citizens to display national flags at their homes between August 13 and 15. Lakhs of national flags are likely to be unfurled as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

Special opportunity I’ve been preparing badges for four years, but this Independence Day has given us a special chance to earn more as we have got a huge order of making flags for the ‘Tiranga’ drive. —Rishima, Local

Some other women said that they were preparing 15 to 20 flags daily while the men were making around 25-30. Locals said two types of flags — embroidered and printed — are being made.

“Our workload has increased as we have big orders for flags. Like me, all are working hard to meet the demand. Many are even working during the night,” said Aamir, another local youngster while making a flag.

During a visit to the narrow lanes of city, it has come to light that apart from working at local shops and small factories, many families are also preparing flags at their homes and all members are working in shifts.

“I have spoken to many youngsters and elderly. All are keen to participate in the campaign. It will be really great to see all of us hoisting flags at our houses,” said Sarv Priya Attri, a Dhuri resident.