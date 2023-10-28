Malerkotla’s last Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa dies at 103

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 27

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa (103), the wife of the last Malerkotla ruler, Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan, breathed her last at a hospital at Malerkotla this morning. She was hospitalised for the past few days and died without seeing her last wish — the repair of Mubarak Manzil Palace in Malerkotla — fulfilled.

The Begum was laid to rest in the presence of senior officers and prominent residents of the area. Begum Nisa was the last successor of Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan, who had opposed Wazir Khan, the Mughal Governor of Sirhind, for ordering that the young sons of Guru Gobind Singh be bricked alive.

“The entire Sikh community had high regard for the royal family of Malerkotla, including Begum Nisa, as she was the last successor of the family. She used to tell me that her last wish was to see the repair of Mubarak Manzil Palace. She died without getting her wish fulfilled as the government is yet to start the repair work,” said Mohammad Mehmood, private secretary of the Begum. The Begum had in January 2021 handed over her property to the government for repair and restoration of the palace. However, the work has not been started yet despite repeated requests by residents.

“As she was the successor of Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan, we have always had high regard for her,” said Gobind Singh Longowal, former president of the SGPC.

