Malout cop dies after being hit by vehicle at checkpoint

A 37-year-old senior constable posted at Kabarwala police station died after a potato-laden vehicle hit him while he was on duty at the Pakki Tibbi checkpoint last night. The deceased, Chandan Pandey, a resident of Malout, was taken to Bathinda for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Inspector Varun Yadav, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kabarwala police station, confirmed the death and said Pandey was survived by two sons. Police have rounded up two persons in connection with the incident, he added.

Advertisement