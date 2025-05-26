DT
Malout man wins Rs 2.5 crore, 90 minutes after buying lottery ticket

Malout man wins Rs 2.5 crore, 90 minutes after buying lottery ticket

In a sheer matter of luck, Dipty Bansal, a resident of Green Valley in Malout town, won the top prize of Rs 2.5 crore in the Nagaland State Dear 500 Super Monthly Lottery, just more than an hour after purchasing...
Archit Watts
Muktsar, Updated At : 02:01 AM May 26, 2025 IST
Dipty Bansal, the proud lottery draw winner.
In a sheer matter of luck, Dipty Bansal, a resident of Green Valley in Malout town, won the top prize of Rs 2.5 crore in the Nagaland State Dear 500 Super Monthly Lottery, just more than an hour after purchasing the ticket on Saturday evening.

Dipty, who runs a car bazaar in Malout, had no plans to try his luck until a chance interaction with a lottery agent changed everything for him.

“It was a lucky day yesterday. My business partner wanted to buy a lottery ticket, and we called an agent to our shop who was in the market. The agent then asked me too to buy a ticket, saying the draw would be held the same night. I told him to give me a ticket at random, and that was it. Almost one and a half hour later, I received a call from the same agent, saying I had won the top prize of Rs 2.5 crore,” said an elated Dipty, talking to The Tribune today.

Regarding what he planned to do with the prize money, Dipty said, “I am still letting the news sink in. My family and I will decide later what to do with the prize money.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Malout town has produced a big lottery winner. Earlier, a Panchkula resident, who had purchased a Nagaland State Dear 2000 Monthly Lottery ticket from Malout, walked away with a prize of Rs 1 crore on May 3.

Some lottery agents said the recent wins were likely to get more people interested in buying lottery tickets.

