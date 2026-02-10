DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Malwa canal tenders awarded despite farmers’ opposition

Malwa canal tenders awarded despite farmers’ opposition

Punjab Water Resources Department says the issue of polluted water has been discussed with authorities in Chandigarh, and other issues raised by the farmers have been taken care of.

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 02:58 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In this file photo of July 2024, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reviews the proposed Malwa canal project at Doda village in Muktsar district.
Advertisement

Despite opposition by farmers, the tenders for the construction of three head regulator gates of the proposed Malwa canal – the first canal to be built after Independence in the state – have been awarded at nearly Rs 27 crore. The project is currently at the design and approval stage and is one of the dream projects of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Advertisement

The regulator gates are to be built on the left side of the Rajasthan Feeder canal at Harike. “The tenders have been awarded to a private company, Maan Builders, and the work is currently in the design and approval stage. It may take over a month for the head regulator construction work to physically begin,” said an officer involved in the project.

Advertisement

The proposed 149-km-long canal, estimated to cost Rs 2,300 crore, will be 50-ft wide and 12.5-ft deep, with nearly 500 outlets and a carrying capacity of 2,000 cusecs. It is scheduled to irrigate around two lakh acres of farmland in parts of Ferozepur, Faridkot and Muktsar districts. The Water Resources Department has already deputed staff for the project.

Advertisement

In July 2024, Bhagwant Mann reviewed the project at Doda village here. Since then, some farmers, led by the Malwa Canal Action Committee, have been opposing the project, saying, “This canal will prove harmful for farmers. We have visited the site where the regulator gates are to be built. Polluted water from Buddha Nullah will be supplied to our fields via the Harike barrage, as the same water currently flows to Rajasthan through the Rajasthan Feeder canal.”

He added, “Moreover, there is hardly any need for this canal, as the Sirhind Feeder canal, which supplies water to this part of the state, still has carrying capacity, and the water level can be increased, saving several crores. Further, the new canal will worsen waterlogging in the area, as the Rajasthan Feeder and Sirhind Feeder canals have already caused this problem due to seepage. The water carrying capacity of Ferozepur Feeder canal has been increased recently, from which Sirhind Feeder canal originates, supplies water to Faridkot, Muktsar and Fazilka districts. The proposed Malwa canal will also require water lift pumps, which are now installed in Sirhind Feeder canal, as a majority of the fields, are situated at a high level.”

Advertisement

Responding to these concerns, an officer in the Water Resources Department said, “The issue of polluted water has been discussed with authorities in Chandigarh, and other doubts raised by the farmers have been cleared. The canal will be built using modern technology to prevent seepage. The water lifting pumps, where required, can be allowed.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts