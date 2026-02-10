Malwa canal tenders awarded despite farmers’ opposition

Despite opposition by farmers, the tenders for the construction of three head regulator gates of the proposed Malwa canal – the first canal to be built after Independence in the state – have been awarded at nearly Rs 27 crore. The project is currently at the design and approval stage and is one of the dream projects of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The regulator gates are to be built on the left side of the Rajasthan Feeder canal at Harike. “The tenders have been awarded to a private company, Maan Builders, and the work is currently in the design and approval stage. It may take over a month for the head regulator construction work to physically begin,” said an officer involved in the project.

The proposed 149-km-long canal, estimated to cost Rs 2,300 crore, will be 50-ft wide and 12.5-ft deep, with nearly 500 outlets and a carrying capacity of 2,000 cusecs. It is scheduled to irrigate around two lakh acres of farmland in parts of Ferozepur, Faridkot and Muktsar districts. The Water Resources Department has already deputed staff for the project.

In July 2024, Bhagwant Mann reviewed the project at Doda village here. Since then, some farmers, led by the Malwa Canal Action Committee, have been opposing the project, saying, “This canal will prove harmful for farmers. We have visited the site where the regulator gates are to be built. Polluted water from Buddha Nullah will be supplied to our fields via the Harike barrage, as the same water currently flows to Rajasthan through the Rajasthan Feeder canal.”

He added, “Moreover, there is hardly any need for this canal, as the Sirhind Feeder canal, which supplies water to this part of the state, still has carrying capacity, and the water level can be increased, saving several crores. Further, the new canal will worsen waterlogging in the area, as the Rajasthan Feeder and Sirhind Feeder canals have already caused this problem due to seepage. The water carrying capacity of Ferozepur Feeder canal has been increased recently, from which Sirhind Feeder canal originates, supplies water to Faridkot, Muktsar and Fazilka districts. The proposed Malwa canal will also require water lift pumps, which are now installed in Sirhind Feeder canal, as a majority of the fields, are situated at a high level.”

Responding to these concerns, an officer in the Water Resources Department said, “The issue of polluted water has been discussed with authorities in Chandigarh, and other doubts raised by the farmers have been cleared. The canal will be built using modern technology to prevent seepage. The water lifting pumps, where required, can be allowed.”