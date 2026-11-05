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Home / Punjab / Malwa forms key part of Congress’ Mission 2027

Malwa forms key part of Congress’ Mission 2027

Looks to ride anti-drugs wave to reverse ’22 wipeout

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 07:55 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi with Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh in Sangrur on Wednesday. ANI
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When Rahul Gandhi declared that the Congress was the only logical choice for Punjab, he reached out to voters across the state but was especially focused on the Malwa belt that holds the key to the Chief Minister’s throne.

Choosing Sangrur as the launchpad for the party’s ‘Mission 2027’, the message was clear to his political rivals. He meant business. “The drug menace is the biggest issue in the state and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has failed miserably on the front,” senior leader Vijay Inder Singla, who is likely to contest from Sangrur, said.

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By holding a rally well ahead of the poll announcement, the Congress is proactively trying to make inroads into AAP’s bastion. Malwa had given the ruling party a resounding mandate to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in 2020, with the AAP winning 66 seats. The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal were reduced to two and one seats, respectively.

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Sangrur has also been at the heart of recent controversies in view of the alleged suicide of Gulzar Singh, a resident of Toor Banjara village in Dirba. The incident hogged limelight as he had publicly questioned a Cabinet Minister over the availability of drugs in his village and his son’s addiction. A Sikh youth, Mohanjit Singh Sheron of Sheron, also made serious allegations against the establishment, accusing the police of torturing him over what he claimed was a peaceful protest against drugs. The controversies gave the Congress all the more reason to pick Sangrur to project their anti-drugs message.

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