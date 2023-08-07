Man, 2 sons held for killing relative

Morinda, August 6
The local police have arrested Baljinder Singh and his two sons — Jaspreet Singh alias Sunny and Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakhhi — all residents of ward no. 8 allegedly for the murder of a relative here today. The police said that the trio was produced in court from where they have been sent to police custody for two days.
The deceased, identified as Satnam Singh alias Sattu, was a nephew of Baljinder Singh. Sattu and Sunny, staying in the same locality, had animosity towards each other.
According to Karamjit Singh, the deceased’s father, his son Sattu had returned home on Friday night. He alleged that at that time, Sattu had a tiff with Sunny over a trivial issue after which Sunny, along with his father and a brother, attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. Sattu was seriously injured.
Karamjit said that the injured Sattu was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
SHO Sunil Kumar said a case under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC was registered against the accused, after which they were arrested yesterday.
