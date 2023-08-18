Man accused of theft at judge's house dies

Faridkot, August 17
Ten days after a man accused of theft at the official residence of a judicial magistrate had attempted suicide in the lockup here, he died of hypoxic injury at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital today.
The accused, identified as Chindi, was arrested by the police on August 9, a day after he had allegedly stolen jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh from the residence of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) here. On the next day of his arrest, the 30-year-old Chindi had allegedly attempted suicide, using a cloth to hang himself by neck, in the police lockup.
He was admitted to the medical college with serious hypoxic brain injuries due to insufficient oxygen supply to his brain after he attempted to commit suicide.
Chindi was declared dead today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt
Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...
National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability
On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft
Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall
Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...
Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress
People face difficulties as water level rises