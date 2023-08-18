Man accused of theft at judge's house dies

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 17

Ten days after a man accused of theft at the official residence of a judicial magistrate had attempted suicide in the lockup here, he died of hypoxic injury at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital today.

The accused, identified as Chindi, was arrested by the police on August 9, a day after he had allegedly stolen jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh from the residence of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) here. On the next day of his arrest, the 30-year-old Chindi had allegedly attempted suicide, using a cloth to hang himself by neck, in the police lockup.

He was admitted to the medical college with serious hypoxic brain injuries due to insufficient oxygen supply to his brain after he attempted to commit suicide.

Chindi was declared dead today.

