Man arrested for cultivating poppy in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 19

The Jalalabad police have arrested Himmat Singh of Chak Khiva village for cultivating banned poppy plants in his fields. About 13.4 kg of green poppy plants were seized from his fields.

Investigating officer Gurnam Singh said when he was on patrolling, he got a tip-off that Himmat had sown poppy plants in his fields.

When they conducted a raid, they found that cultivation had been done on a small piece of land and some scattered plants were recovered from a spearmint fields. According to an estimate it was sown on less than 2 marlas.

The accused has been booked under Section 15-61/85 of the NDPS Act.

