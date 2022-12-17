Man arrested for killing brother-in-law

Ferozepur, December 16
The police have solved a murder case of Jaswinder Singh (13), who had gone missing on last Friday. Later, body of the victim was found from the fields of Shahwala village on Kot Ise Khan Road.
SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said they had arrested Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Daulatpura village, Moga. “Jaswinder was only brother of three sisters. Jaspreet was married with the eldest sister of Jaswinder. Jaspreet had illicit relationship with the other sister, which Jaswinder came to know,” said the SSP, adding that to save his skin, Jaspreet eliminated his brother-in-law.
The SSP said Jaspreet took the victim to a deserted field and strangled him with a rope and pierced Jaswinder’s face with a sharp-edged weapon. She said the rope used in crime has been recovered.
