Man arrested for killing specially abled brother

Faridkot, December 9
A man was arrested in Moga on Saturday on charges of killing his intellectually challenged younger brother.
The reason the suspect, Hardeep Singh, committed the murder was that he was “tired” of the behaviour of his brother, Kuldeep Singh, 31 years old. Hardeep also believed that Kuldeep was a hindrance to his marriage as many families had “rejected his marriage proposal due to the liability of the younger brother.”
The police have arrested Hardeep and booked him under Section 302 of IPC.
