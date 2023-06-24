Man arrested for raping teenager

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 23

A 15-year-old girl who had gone from a village in Punjab to pay obeisance at a shrine in Hakimabad village at Lalgarh Jattan (Rajasthan) on June 16 was allegedly raped in a field by a shrine caretaker, identified as Baba Mohinder Meghwal (35).

The victim narrated the incident to her mother two days after the crime. She was escorted to the Lalgarh Jattan police station on June 20 and a report was registered. The police arrested Meghwal and produced him in a court, which sent him to jail today.

The victim stated that she and her 18-year-old brother visited the samadhi at the shrine on June 16. The suspect took them to a nearby farm before sending her brother to the village for some work. He then raped her despite resistance. She did not inform her family immediately after returning but broke her silence after two days.

A complaint was registered on June 20. The police said the victim’s statement was recorded and a medical checkup conducted at a hospital.