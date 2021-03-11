Man arrested for selling spurious seeds in Moga

Moga, May 8
The sale of spurious pesticides and seeds have come to the fore at Langeana village in the district. Officials of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare seized a huge stock of pesticides and seeds of various crops from the house Parlaad Singh Brar.
Dr Mandeep Singh, Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) of Baghapurana sub-division, said former agro-scientist of the Punjab Agricultural University Dr Jora Singh Brar gave a complaint, claiming that Brar sold substandard pesticides and seeds and that he did not had the permission to undertake this business.
A criminal case under the Insecticides Rules, 1971; Insecticides (Price, Stock Display and Submission of Reports) Order, 1984; Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodity (Act number 7), 1980; and the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985, has been registered against Brar.
