Man arrested in Ludhiana for stalking women, posting morphed pictures online

New Delhi, April 22

On the basis of a complaint made by a woman in the national capital, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Ludhiana for stalking women and posting morphed pictures of the victims online, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep.

The official said that he made a social media profile in the name of a woman and used to send requests to others, in order to get friendly with them and later used to post morphed photographs of the victim to harass them.

According to the police, a complaint was received in which the 24-year-old woman in Delhi alleged that on March 15, she received a friend request from an Instagram ID with name Simran.

"She accepted the friend request as there were many mutual friends. After sometime, she came to know that the alleged Instagram account had used her photograph as a display image and posted her edited/morphed objectionable photographs and objectionable comments on Instagram," said Jitendra Kumar Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

The alleged made a collage using the photograph of the complainant with another photo of any other female.

"The alleged started inducing the complainant for undue favours through Instagram and WhatsApp messages/calls, in order to harass her. The alleged unknown person started stalking her online and molested her through Instagram, WhatsApp messages and calls," said the DCP.

During investigation, on the basis of technical surveillance, the suspect was zeroed in at a place in Ludhiana.

"Kuldeep was nabbed and on interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the case and further on his instance, a mobile phone used in commission of crime was recovered," said the DCP.

During interrogation, it was also revealed he wanted to make a girlfriend and when his proposals got rejected, he used to post their morphed photographs with objectionable comments, in order to take revenge from them.

"Further efforts are being made to trace their possible involvement in other cases also," the DCP added.

IANS