Home / Punjab / Man arrested with heroin in Sector 52

Man arrested with heroin in Sector 52

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:42 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
The police have arrested a 36-year-old man and recovered 30.63 gm of heroin from his possession during patrolling in Sector 52.

According to the police, the arrest was made on February 13 around 7.15 pm near D Park in Sector 52. A team from the Sector 61 police post was on patrol when they noticed a man coming from the Mohali side carrying a blue bag. On suspicion, he was stopped and checked. During the search of the bag, heroin weighing 30.63 grams was allegedly recovered.

The accused was identified as Joginder, alias Gogi, a resident of Pakki Colony, Sector 52. A case has been registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 36 police station.

The police said the accused worked as a daily wage labourer. He was produced before a court, which remanded him in 14-days judicial custody.

Officials stated the accused had involvement in two NDPS cases earlier.

Seven held for thefts

The District Crime Cell of the UT police arrested seven persons allegedly involved in two cases of theft registered at Sector 36 and 26 police stations.

In one of the cases, a 65-year-old resident of Kajheri village had stated that unidentified persons broke into her house and decamped with gold earrings, a gold chain, two gold rings, a pair of silver anklets, Rs 15,000, a cheque book and a gas cylinder. Following specific inputs, the police apprehended 24-year-old suspect near Maloya.

In the other case, copper pipes were stolen from an SCO in Sector 7. Six persons were nabbed in the case.

