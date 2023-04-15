Man, ASI held for trying to supply heroin to inmate

Faridkot, April 14
A man and an Assistant Sub-Inspector have been arrested for trying to smuggle heroin into the Faridkot jail for wife of the former. The woman has been lodged in the jail in a theft case.
To supply drugs to his jailed wife, Navdeep Singh allegedly took the help of ASI Kulwinder Singh, who is also his cousin. The jail authorities seized 4 gm of heroin from the possession of Navdeep and the ASI.
The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and the Punjab Jail Act against Navdeep, Rajdeep Kaur and Kulwinder.
The duo allegedly tried to handover the drugs to Rajdeep during the visiting hours.
