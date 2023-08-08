Man ‘attacks’ wife

Sangrur: After allegedly attacking his wife with a sharp weapon, Rajwinder Singh attempted suicide by consuming poison. “The accused had a dispute with his wife Rajwinder Kaur and both have been staying separately for five years. Today, he attacked Kaur and later consumed poison. Both are under treatment and we have started investigations,” SHO Deepinderpal Jeji said. TNS
Abetment to suicide: 1 booked
Muktsar: The police registered a case against Home Guard Gurjant Singh for allegedly abetting the suicide of ASI Gurpal Singh, who had ended his life on Sunday. A suicide note was recovered from the pocket of the deceased, which mentioned that the accused had stolen some of the deceased’s belongings and was not returning them. TNS
Mining machinery seized
Pathankot: The police today seized equipment being used to excavate sand from an illegal mining site at at Muradpur village. SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said, “Following the complaint, we conducted a raid. Our men managed to confiscate a JCB, a Poclain machine, a tipper and a car from the site.”
