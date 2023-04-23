Man booked for duping govt of Rs 2 cr

Ferozepur, April 22
The police have booked a person for alleged embezzlement of about Rs 2 crore by fraudulently siphoning off TDS refunds of government departments.
As per a complaint submitted by Naresh Kumar Bansal, Income Tax Officer, Ferozepur, to the SSP, the suspect, Prince Chopra, a resident of the city, redirected the refunds of TDS returns for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscals into his personal bank accounts.
Sources said Chopra defrauded government departments by manipulating their TDS refunds. He then claimed huge refunds in his own income tax return (ITR) and also in the ITRs of his relatives and accomplices.
The suspect has been booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC. Amandeep Gill, SHO, Cantt police station, said a manhunt had been launched to nab him.
