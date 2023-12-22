Man booked for exploiting live-in partner

Abohar, December 21
A case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the City police station here against Dharminder Singh of Tootwala village after a woman alleged that the suspect, who was her live-in partner since 2016, lied about his marital status and claimed to be a bachelor.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Poonch ambush
Army Gypsy, truck targeted on Surankote-Thanamandi road | Ar...
Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault
Granted bail, stares at disqualification