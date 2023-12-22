Man booked for exploiting live-in partner

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 21

A case under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the City police station here against Dharminder Singh of Tootwala village after a woman alleged that the suspect, who was her live-in partner since 2016, lied about his marital status and claimed to be a bachelor.

