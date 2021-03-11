Man booked for forging Ropar DC's signatures

Tribune News Service

Ropar, June 4

The district police have booked a Chamkaur Sahib resident, Paramjit Singh, has been booked for allegedly forging the signatures of Ropar Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav here yesterday.

Paramjit, a driver with the Health Department, had hit the headlines on April 23 when he bought for Rs 21,000 the goat that former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had milked in a viral video during election campaigning at Ballo village, near Bhaduar.

According to Ropar ASP Randhir Kumar, the accused prepared an appointment letter by allegedly forging the DC’s signatures in a bid to get job for a former employee of Ropar SDM office. The ASP said complainant Manpreet Kaur worked as a clerk on an outsource basis at the Ropar SDM office till recent past. Her services, however, were terminated during the Assembly elections and on May 23, she had gone to the mini secretariat to request the DC to reinstate her.

In her complaint, Manpreet stated when she was waiting outside the DC office, the accused asked her the reason for the visit. On hearing her problem, the accused on the pretext of helping her took the application and went inside the DC’s office. He later emerged and told her the DC had marked the application to the Additional DC and she would get the appointment letter on June 1. According to Manpreet, when she reached the mini secretariat on June 1, Paramjit handed over a letter purportedly signed by the DC for joining at the SDM office, Anandpur Sahib. On June 2, he accompanied her to Anandpur Sahib, where office superintendent detected forgery, but Paramjit fled the scene.

ASP Randhir Kumar said the police had registered a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and started a search for the accused.