Man, brother-in-law held with 2-kg heroin in Fazilka

The Fazilka police have seized 2.143 kg of heroin from two persons — a man and his brother-in-law — on the Awa village link road on the outskirts of Fazilka town.

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Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said a CIA-staff team intercepted two suspicious youths during patrolling. During the search, officials seized 2.143 kg of heroin.

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The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Anandpur Mohalla in Fazilka town, and his brother-in-law Swaran Singh, a resident of Ferozepur district.

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The SSP said the investigation revealed that the heroin had allegedly been supplied to Gurpreet Singh by Jaj Singh, a resident of Sidhuwala village. Jaj is already facing three criminal cases registered at the Jalalabad Sadar police station. He said the contraband was suspected to have been smuggled from Pakistan.

The accused were produced before a judicial magistrate in Fazilka, and were sent to three-day police custody for further interrogation on Saturday.

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The SSP said the Fazilka police had arrested more than 350 drug peddlers in the past three months.