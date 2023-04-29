Man consumes engine oil, dies

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 28

A 60-year-old man who had been under treatment for four days after consuming engine oil died today.

The deceased, Gurcharan Singh of Pattisadiq village, had consumed the oil due to mental problems, his brother Jasa Singh said.

He said Gurcharan was unable to earn much by working as a labourer and had been feeling mentally disturbed for the last few days. The deceased had been taking medicine from a doctor at Sriganganagar. On April 24, he “accidentally” consumed the oil.

When his condition worsened, the family took him to a hospital in Sriganganagar, where he died today.

Khuiyansarwer police station ASI Iqbal Singh said the police were recording the statements of the deceased’s family. The body has been kept in a morutary for any autopsy.