Man consumes poison in Barnala police station

A youth allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at Dhanaula police station here on Thursday morning, accusing some police officials of harassing him and demanding money over a complaint related to his car.

Joban Singh, son of former Sarpanch Baljinder Singh Pappu of Bhathlan village here, alleged in a 3.04-minute video posted on Facebook that his car caught fire around 17 days ago and that he had been making repeated rounds of the police station to get the daily diary report (DDR) registered to initiate proceedings for an insurance claim.

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Joban alleged that a police munshi, whom he identified as Pamma, accused him of deliberately setting the vehicle on fire and allegedly demanded Rs 5,000-10,000 from him on different occasions. He also alleged that a DDR was registered after members of the village panchayat intervened.

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Joban also blamed Dhanaula SHO Manjeet Singh. With tears rolling down his face, he further accused a patwari, Gurwinder Singh, in connection with a land dispute involving his family at Balian village in the Dhuri subdivision of Sangrur district.

“Bhagwant Mann’s constituency is Dhuri, where our village Balian is located. He claims to have ended corruption, but the patwari took Rs 5 lakh in corruption,” alleged Joban in the video.

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Later, another youngster, claiming to be Joban’s brother, posted a video alleging that the SHO ran out of the police station after the incident, snatched his phone and that the cops shut the main gate.