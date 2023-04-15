Man consumes poison in Moga, woman booked

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 14

A 28-year-old man died after allegedly consuming poison at Marhi Mustafa village in Baghapurana on Thursday.

The body was found by the police near the house of a woman who was reportedly in a relationship with him.

SHO Jatinder Singh said the deceased had been identified as Varinder Kumar, alias Bunty Sharma.

The body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem. The deceased’s father, in a statement recorded with the police, alleged that his son was being blackmailed by the woman for the past few months due to which he was mentally upset and living separately from them.

A case against the woman has been registered. She is yet to be arrested.