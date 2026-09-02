Man dead in recent shooting in Canada identified as that of Punjabi origin

The Calgary Police have identified the victim of the shooting incident that occurred on August 30.

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Following an autopsy conducted on September 1 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the deceased has been identified as 25‑year‑old Harjas Ahluwalia of Punjabi origin.

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According to the authorities, the manner of death has been deemed as homicide.

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Investigators say the shooting appears to have been targeted. No arrests have been made as the probe is on. Police have appealed for public assistance.

Ahluwalia was found dead in the 1100 block of Cornerstone Boulevard, North East Calgary.