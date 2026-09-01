A revenue fraud has come to light in which a resident of the Majowal area of Nangal was allegedly shown as dead in official records, following which his ancestral agricultural land in Majri village was transferred to other persons and subsequently sold.

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Prakash Chand, a resident of the Majowal area, reportedly came to know that his ancestral property in Majri village had been transferred to other persons. Upon making inquiries, he allegedly discovered that he had been recorded as deceased in the revenue records and that his land had subsequently been transferred on the basis of inheritance-related mutations.

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The matter has now reached the office of the SDM, Nangal. In a complaint, Prakash Chand’s advocate, Navdeep Hira, has alleged that revenue officials, allegedly in connivance with certain private individuals, declared another person with the same name to be deceased and used his death certificate to facilitate the transfer of the land.

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According to the complaint and documents submitted before the revenue authorities, a mutation in respect of the land was registered on December 4, 2025. The petitioners have challenged the mutation and subsequent revenue entries, claiming that these have adversely affected their ownership and inheritance rights in the property.

The matter assumes significance as the land was not only allegedly transferred through subsequent revenue entries but was also sold to other individuals. The case points to serious lapses in the verification of identity, death records and inheritance claims before changes were made to the revenue records.

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SDM Nangal Sachin Pathak, when contacted, said show-cause notices had been issued to the then tehsildar Jasbir Singh, the then patwari Sham Avtar and the concerned nambardar. He said a disciplinary inquiry had also been initiated into the matter.

The issue has come to the fore against the backdrop of missing revenue records of 14 villages in the Nangal subdivision. Sources had earlier told The Tribune that revenue records, including jamabandis and mutation registers dating back to the late 1980s, were missing. The authorities have recovered records pertaining to 10 villages, while records of four villages are still missing. Though an FIR has been registered in connection with the missing revenue records, no further action has been taken and no arrests have been made in the case so far.