Home / Punjab / Man dies by suicide in Bathinda

Man dies by suicide in Bathinda

The police have registered a case under Section 306 against his wife and mother-in-law
article_Author
Sukhmeet Bhasin
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 09:35 PM May 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. Istock
Ravneet Singh (32), a resident of Shakti Vihar Colony of Bathinda district, ended his life by hanging himself at his home. The police have registered a case under Section 306 against his wife and mother-in-law on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

According to the family, Ravneet got married in 2018. He sold his house and pawned gold jewellery to send his wife to Australia. She had promised to call Ravneet there after settling in. However, after reaching Australia, she allegedly cut off all contact with him. Since then, he had been under mental stress.

On the night of the incident, he locked himself in his room. The family assumed he was resting. When he didn’t come out for a long time, his brothers broke the door.

According to Thermal Police Station in-charge Jaswinder Singh, the police and forensic team have investigated the scene and the body was sent for post-mortem to the Civil Hospital.

