Man dies due to cold wave

Abohar: A 54-year-old man, Surinder Kumar of Daulatpura village, was found dead at the municipal bus stand on Wednesday. He reportedly could not board the last available bus and slept at the bus stand. The victim perhaps could not tolerate the 5°C temperature due to insufficient clothing. OC

Mishra promoted as PCCF

Chandigarh: Months after Parveen Kumar was removed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), the government has promoted RK Mishra as the PCCF, Head of the Forestry Force (HOFF). Mishra, who was officiating as the PCCF after Kumar’s removal, has been promoted against a regular post.

