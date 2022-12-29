Man dies due to cold wave

Abohar: A 54-year-old man, Surinder Kumar of Daulatpura village, was found dead at the municipal bus stand on Wednesday. He reportedly could not board the last available bus and slept at the bus stand. The victim perhaps could not tolerate the 5°C temperature due to insufficient clothing. OC
Mishra promoted as PCCF
Chandigarh: Months after Parveen Kumar was removed as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), the government has promoted RK Mishra as the PCCF, Head of the Forestry Force (HOFF). Mishra, who was officiating as the PCCF after Kumar’s removal, has been promoted against a regular post.
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...